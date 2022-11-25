Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:25 2022-11-25 pm EST
108976.70 PTS   -2.55%
11/24BOVESPA Index Ends 2.75% Higher at 111831.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/24Brazil's Lula won't have interventionist stance on Petrobras, aide says
RE
11/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 108841.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.10% Higher at 108976.70 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 106.53 points or 0.10% this week to 108976.70


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 4, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is down 2854.46 points or 2.55%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 16.67% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 10.36% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.37% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.36% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.37% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 4154.26 points or 3.96%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1731ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
11/24BOVESPA Index Ends 2.75% Higher at 111831.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/24Brazil's Lula won't have interventionist stance on Petrobras, aide says
RE
11/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 108841.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 109036.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 109748.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/21Brazilian state to seek privatization of power firm Copel, shares soar
RE
11/18BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.01% Lower at 108870.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/18Brazil spending waiver may trigger record debt, crimp monetary policy
RE
11/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 109702.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/17Brazil markets slump on incoming government's budget proposal
RE
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
01:00pPetrobras CEO aims to stay until April, sources say, auguring messy transition
RE
08:54aBanco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 3Q22 - Institutional Presentation
PU
06:54aBanco Do Brasil S A : IOC 4Q22 Anticipation
PU
06:14aCompanhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL - Form 6-K
PU
06:14aPetrobras : on assignment of participation in the Búzios field - Form 6-K
PU
11/24Brazil's Lula won't have interventionist stance on Petrobras, aide says
RE
11/24Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qu..
CI
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
ITAÚSA S.A. 9.03 Delayed Quote.3.32%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 15.64 End-of-day quote.2.02%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 14.99 Delayed Quote.0.81%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 11.12 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
LOJAS RENNER S.A. 23.97 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
VIA S.A. 2.24 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 5.03 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
QUALICORP 5.68 Delayed Quote.-8.39%