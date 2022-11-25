BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.10% Higher at 108976.70 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 106.53 points or 0.10% this week to 108976.70
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 4, 2022
--Snaps a two-week losing streak
--Today it is down 2854.46 points or 2.55%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 16.67% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 10.36% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 13.37% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Rose 6.61% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.36% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 13.37% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 6.08%
--Year-to-date it is up 4154.26 points or 3.96%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-25-22 1731ET