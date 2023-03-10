BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.24% Lower at 103618.20 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 247.79 points or 0.24% this week to 103618.20

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 5558.72 points or 5.09% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 1452.99 points or 1.38%

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2922.12 points or 2.74% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 20.77% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Off 14.77% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.80% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.32% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.28% from its 2023 closing low of 103325.61 hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 6116.40 points or 5.57%

