  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19:00 2023-01-27 pm EST
112316.16 PTS   -1.63%
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.25% Higher at 112316.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/26BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 114177.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.10% Higher at 114270.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.25% Higher at 112316.16 -- Data Talk

01/27/2023 | 05:31pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 275.52 points or 0.25% this week to 112316.16


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 3352.46 points or 3.08% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 1861.39 points or 1.63%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1953.91 points or 1.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 14.12% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 7.61% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.85% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 0.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.71% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 7.82% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 2581.56 points or 2.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1730ET

News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:34pPetrobras geologist who led the pre-salt discovery to head division -sources
RE
05:04pPetrobras : on receiving earnout from Sépia - Form 6-K
PU
04:54pPetrobras : on receiving earnout from Sépia January 27, 2023
PU
04:23pCpfl Energia S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
11:13aPetrobras Reports Proved Reserves in 2022
MT
11:05aBrazil's central govt posts 54.1 billion reais surplus in 2022, first in 9 years
RE
10:30aTranscript : Cielo S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2023
CI
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AMERICANAS S.A. 1.2 Delayed Quote.16.50%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 26.56 Delayed Quote.13.36%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.53 Delayed Quote.5.84%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 5.14 Delayed Quote.5.76%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.11 Delayed Quote.3.74%
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS 41.3 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 8.03 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. 24.2 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 6.82 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
BRF S.A. 7.77 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
