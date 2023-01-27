BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.25% Higher at 112316.16 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 275.52 points or 0.25% this week to 112316.16

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 3352.46 points or 3.08% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 1861.39 points or 1.63%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1953.91 points or 1.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 14.12% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 7.61% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.85% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 0.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.71% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 7.82% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 2581.56 points or 2.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

01-27-23 1730ET