The BOVESPA Index is up 716.85 points or 0.69% this week to 105148.48

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 14, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 781.66 points or 0.75% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 20, 2023

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 2974.14 points or 2.91%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 11, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3351.39 points or 3.29% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 19.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Off 12.32% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 0.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.98% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 7.38% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 4586.12 points or 4.18%

