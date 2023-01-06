BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.70% Lower at 108963.70 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 770.90 points or 0.70% this week to 108963.70

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 1322.38 points or 1.23%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 4797.96 points or 4.61% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 16.68% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

--Off 10.37% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.36% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.61% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 770.90 points or 0.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1730ET