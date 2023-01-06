Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2023-01-06 pm EST
108963.70 PTS   +1.23%
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.70% Lower at 108963.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:26pLula says Brazil will 'grow with responsibility' as markets recover
RE
01/05BOVESPA Index Ends 2.19% Higher at 107641.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.70% Lower at 108963.70 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 770.90 points or 0.70% this week to 108963.70


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 1322.38 points or 1.23%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 4797.96 points or 4.61% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 16.68% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

--Off 10.37% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.36% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.61% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 770.90 points or 0.70%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1730ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.70% Lower at 108963.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:26pLula says Brazil will 'grow with responsibility' as markets recover
RE
01/05BOVESPA Index Ends 2.19% Higher at 107641.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/04BOVESPA Index Ends 1.12% Higher at 105334.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/04Brazil markets stabilise as doubts over Lula's economic plans linger
RE
01/04Criticism of Lula's economic plans mounts as Brazil markets tank
RE
01/03BOVESPA Index Ends 2.08% Lower at 104165.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/02BOVESPA Index Ends 3.06% Lower at 106376.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 109734.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022Brazil's BRF signs $111 million leniency deal after graft accusations
RE
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
02:31pItaú Unibanco S A : Audio transcription 3Q22
PU
02:26pLula says Brazil will 'grow with responsibility' as markets recover
RE
08:40aPetrobras : supports UN initiative focused on reducing methane emissions January 06, 2023
PU
08:40aPetrobras : supports UN initiative focused on reducing methane emissions - Form 6-K
PU
08:40aCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
06:42aCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Fo..
PU
01/05Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Notice to the Market - Transactions Between Related P..
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AMERICANAS S.A. 10.41 Delayed Quote.7.43%
QUALICORP 6.32 Delayed Quote.6.58%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.99 Delayed Quote.6.45%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 4.62 Delayed Quote.6.21%
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A. 4.3 Delayed Quote.6.17%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 4.72 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
CPFL ENERGIA S.A. 31.86 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
KLABIN S.A. 20.31 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL 7.54 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
EMBRAER S.A. 14.55 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
Heatmap : ETF components Nomura