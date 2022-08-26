Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-08-26 pm EDT
112298.86 PTS   -1.09%
08/25BOVESPA Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 113531.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/24BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112897.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/23BOVESPA Index Ends 2.13% Higher at 112857.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.72% Higher at 112298.86 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 802.65 points or 0.72% this week to 112298.86


--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 1232.86 points or 1.09%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 14.13% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.63% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.83% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.83% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 7476.42 points or 7.13%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1742ET

