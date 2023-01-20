BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.01% Higher at 112040.64 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1124.56 points or 1.01% this week to 112040.64
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 3076.94 points or 2.82% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 29, 2022
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is down 881.24 points or 0.78%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak
--Off 14.33% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 7.84% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 16.56% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Rose 2.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.78% from its 2023 closing high of 112921.88 hit Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
--Up 7.56% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 2.10%
--Year-to-date it is up 2306.04 points or 2.10%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
