BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.01% Higher at 112040.64 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1124.56 points or 1.01% this week to 112040.64

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 3076.94 points or 2.82% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 29, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 881.24 points or 0.78%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 14.33% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 7.84% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.56% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.78% from its 2023 closing high of 112921.88 hit Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

--Up 7.56% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 2306.04 points or 2.10%

