Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19:00 2023-01-20 pm EST
112040.64 PTS   -0.78%
05:29pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.01% Higher at 112040.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/19BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112921.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 112228.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.01% Higher at 112040.64 -- Data Talk

01/20/2023 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 1124.56 points or 1.01% this week to 112040.64


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 3076.94 points or 2.82% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 29, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 881.24 points or 0.78%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 14.33% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 7.84% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.56% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.78% from its 2023 closing high of 112921.88 hit Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

--Up 7.56% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 2306.04 points or 2.10%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1728ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:29pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.01% Higher at 112040.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/19BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112921.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 112228.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17BOVESPA Index Ends 2.04% Higher at 111439.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/16BOVESPA Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 109212.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/16BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
01/16BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
01/16Brazil's Embraer gets fresh order for 15 E195-E2 aircraft; shares rise
RE
01/13BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.79% Higher at 110916.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 111850.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:31pBanco Do Brasil S A : Nomination of Chief Officer
PU
01:46pNext Petrobras CEO sounds out Lula's party for management picks, sources say
RE
01/19Investor group requests arbitration against Brazil's Americanas and 3G Capital
RE
01/19B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 1/19/23003-2023-PRE-Circular LetterExtension of the Market Ma..
PU
01/19Americanas S A : Fato Relevante
PU
01/19Banco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Extraordinary Meeting
PU
01/19Brazil's Americanas files for bankruptcy -CNN Brasil report
RE
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 48.77 Delayed Quote.3.48%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 8.29 Delayed Quote.2.73%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 19.15 Delayed Quote.2.46%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 40.07 Delayed Quote.2.45%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 17.83 Delayed Quote.2.41%
SUZANO S.A. 47.14 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
COSAN S.A. 16.68 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
ALPARGATAS S.A. 12.91 Delayed Quote.-5.90%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 1.01 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
AMERICANAS S.A. 0.71 Delayed Quote.-29.00%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares