  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
109176.92 PTS   -0.70%
05:44pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 109176.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 109941.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/15BOVESPA Index Ends 1.62% Higher at 109600.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 109176.92 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 1098.65 points or 1.02% this week to 109176.92


--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Up six of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 764.54 points or 0.70%

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 16.52% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 10.19% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.58% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.46% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.81% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 557.68 points or 0.51%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1743ET

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. 41.57 Delayed Quote.2.69%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 9.39 Delayed Quote.2.51%
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A. 13.21 Delayed Quote.2.48%
WEG S.A. 39.62 Delayed Quote.2.17%
ALPARGATAS S.A. 10.23 Delayed Quote.2.10%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 3.66 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
AMERICANAS S.A. 1.17 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
HYPERA S.A. 44.06 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
PETRO RIO S.A. 38.21 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 17.4 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
