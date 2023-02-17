BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 109176.92 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1098.65 points or 1.02% this week to 109176.92

--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Up six of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 764.54 points or 0.70%

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 16.52% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 10.19% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.58% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.46% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.81% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 557.68 points or 0.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

02-17-23 1743ET