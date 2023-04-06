Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:21:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
100821.73 PTS   -0.15%
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 100821.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/05BOVESPA Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 100977.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 100821.73 -- Data Talk

04/06/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 1060.47 points or 1.04% this week to 100821.73


--Down eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 156.12 points or 0.15%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1047.72 points or 1.03% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 22.91% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Off 15.93% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 4.89% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.77% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 2.96% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 8912.87 points or 8.12%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1736ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 100821.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/05BOVESPA Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 100977.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 101506.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 7.16% Lower at 101882.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.89% Higher at 103713.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 101792.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/28BOVESPA Index Ends 1.52% Higher at 101185.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 99670.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/24BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 98829.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:32pItaúsa S A : AGM of April 28, 2023 - Distance Voting Ballot
PU
04:15pSlc Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
03:24pEngie Brasil Energia S A : signs an agreement with Invest Paraná for the development of Gr..
PU
10:57aEmbraer presents its Defense & Security portfolio at LAAD Defence & Security 2023; Comp..
AQ
10:57aEmbraer and FAB Celebrate Receiving the Full Operational Capability (FOC) for the C-390..
AQ
10:57aEmbraer and CAE Launch a New Phenom 300E Full-Flight Simulator in Las Vegas
AQ
09:54aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTY-FIFTH EXTRAOR..
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ALPARGATAS S.A. 7.5 Delayed Quote.5.04%
LOJAS RENNER S.A. 15.71 Delayed Quote.4.94%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 29.02 Delayed Quote.4.84%
AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. 62.47 Delayed Quote.4.71%
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 34.05 Delayed Quote.4.29%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 0.89 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. 13.63 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
JBS S.A. 16.79 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
TOTVS S.A. 27.24 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 11.2 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer