BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 100821.73 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1060.47 points or 1.04% this week to 100821.73

--Down eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 156.12 points or 0.15%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1047.72 points or 1.03% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 22.91% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Off 15.93% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 4.89% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.77% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 2.96% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 8912.87 points or 8.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1736ET