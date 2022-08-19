BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.12% Lower at 111496.21 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1268.05 points or 1.12% this week to 111496.21

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today it is down 2316.66 points or 2.04%

--Largest one-day point decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Off 14.74% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 8.29% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.00% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.29% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.00% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 6673.77 points or 6.37%

