  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:21 2022-09-09 pm EDT
112300.41 PTS   +2.17%
09/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 109915.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/06BOVESPA Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 109763.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/05BOVESPA Index Ends 1.21% Higher at 112203.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 112300.41 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 1436.17 points or 1.30% this week to 112300.41


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Up eight of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 2384.77 points or 2.17%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2536.64 points or 2.31% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 14.13% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 7.63% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.83% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.83% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 7477.97 points or 7.13%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1747ET

Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
AMERICANAS S.A. 16.56 Delayed Quote.9.31%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 14.11 Delayed Quote.8.87%
VALE S.A. 69.55 Delayed Quote.7.81%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 10.79 Delayed Quote.7.58%
AZUL S.A. 17.52 Delayed Quote.7.35%
CPFL ENERGIA S.A. 35.19 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
IGUATEMI S.A. 19.93 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. 18.85 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
MINERVA S.A. 14.26 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
BRF S.A. 16.07 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
