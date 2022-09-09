BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 112300.41 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1436.17 points or 1.30% this week to 112300.41

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Up eight of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 2384.77 points or 2.17%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2536.64 points or 2.31% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 14.13% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 7.63% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.83% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.83% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 7477.97 points or 7.13%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

