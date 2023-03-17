Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:23:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
101981.53 PTS   -1.40%
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.58% Lower at 101981.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 103434.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 102675.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.58% Lower at 101981.53 -- Data Talk

03/17/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 1636.67 points or 1.58% this week to 101981.53


--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 7195.39 points or 6.59% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending June 24, 2022 when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 1453.13 points or 1.40%

--Largest one-day point decline since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 22.02% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 16.11% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.10% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.75% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 7753.07 points or 7.07%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1740ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.58% Lower at 101981.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 103434.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 102675.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 102932.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.48% Lower at 103121.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/10BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.24% Lower at 103618.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/09BOVESPA Index Ends 1.38% Lower at 105071.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08BOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Higher at 106540.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 104227.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 104700.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:37pTotvs S A : AGOE - Edital de Convocação
PU
04:49pGrupo Ccr S A : ESG Performance Dashboard 4Q2022
PU
10:47aPetrobras Tells Brazil Energy Ministry No Reason to Halt Current Asset Sales
DJ
10:33aVale S A : signs BIMCO's “25 by 25 Pledge” to further advance iron ore trade d..
PU
10:23aPetrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy - Form 6-K
PU
10:23aPetrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy March 17, 2023
PU
10:00aTranscript : EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A., 2022 Earnings Call,..
CI
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 31.75 Delayed Quote.16.73%
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A. 5.16 Delayed Quote.8.86%
BRF S.A. 7 Delayed Quote.4.63%
MINERVA S.A. 11.7 Delayed Quote.3.27%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 7.33 Delayed Quote.3.24%
CPFL ENERGIA S.A. 29.35 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 6.26 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES 14.74 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 2.37 Delayed Quote.-10.23%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 13.31 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares