BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.58% Lower at 101981.53 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1636.67 points or 1.58% this week to 101981.53

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 7195.39 points or 6.59% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending June 24, 2022 when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 1453.13 points or 1.40%

--Largest one-day point decline since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 22.02% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 16.11% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.10% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.75% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 7753.07 points or 7.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1740ET