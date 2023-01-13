BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.79% Higher at 110916.08 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1952.38 points or 1.79% this week to 110916.08

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 23, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 934.14 points or 0.84%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1601.00 points or 1.42% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 15.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 8.76% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.39% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.42% from its 2023 closing high of 112517.08 hit Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

--Up 6.48% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 1181.48 points or 1.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

