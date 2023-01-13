Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
110916.08 PTS   -0.84%
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.79% Higher at 110916.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 111850.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/11BOVESPA Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 112517.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.79% Higher at 110916.08 -- Data Talk

01/13/2023 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 1952.38 points or 1.79% this week to 110916.08


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 23, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 934.14 points or 0.84%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1601.00 points or 1.42% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 15.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 8.76% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.39% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.42% from its 2023 closing high of 112517.08 hit Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

--Up 6.48% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 1181.48 points or 1.08%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1731ET

Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
