The BOVESPA Index is down 1912.55 points or 1.80% this week to 104366.82

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Down nine of the past 12 weeks

--Closed Today

--Month-to-date it is up 2484.62 points or 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is down 5367.78 points or 4.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1735ET