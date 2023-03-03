Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-03-03 pm EST
103865.99 PTS   +0.52%
10:14aArezzo buys Italian shoemaker in first acquisition outside Brazil
RE
03/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 103325.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 104384.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.83% Lower at 103865.99 -- Data Talk

03/03/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 1932.44 points or 1.83% this week to 103865.99


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 5310.93 points or 4.86% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 540.38 points or 0.52%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Snaps a five-trading-day losing streak

--Off 20.58% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 14.56% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.06% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 9.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.10% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.52% from its 2023 closing low of 103325.61 hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 5868.61 points or 5.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1731ET

