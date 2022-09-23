BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.23% Higher at 111716.00 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2435.63 points or 2.23% this week to 111716.00

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 2354.48 points or 2.06%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 14.57% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.22% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.11% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.22% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 6893.56 points or 6.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1735ET