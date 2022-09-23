Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-09-23 pm EDT
111716.00 PTS   -2.06%
09/22BOVESPA Index Ends 1.91% Higher at 114070.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 111935.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/20BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112516.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.23% Higher at 111716.00 -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 2435.63 points or 2.23% this week to 111716.00


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 2354.48 points or 2.06%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 14.57% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.22% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.11% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.22% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 6893.56 points or 6.58%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1735ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
09/22BOVESPA Index Ends 1.91% Higher at 114070.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 111935.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/20BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112516.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/19BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 111823.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.69% Lower at 109280.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 109953.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 110546.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/13BOVESPA Index Ends 2.30% Lower at 110793.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 113406.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/09BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 112300.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
02:13pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Shopping Centers invest in sustainable gardens
PU
09:18aCitigroup Starts Centrais Electricas Brasileiras at Buy
MT
08:11aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 230th Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
06:35aBrazilian power company Equatorial agrees to buy Enel's Celg-D
RE
06:11aTIM S A : RECTIFICATION OF VALUE PER SHARE OF INTEREST ON EQUITY - Form 6-K
PU
09/22TIM S A : Rectification of value per share of Interest on Equity
PU
09/22MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. 26.97 Delayed Quote.7.75%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 11.16 Delayed Quote.4.49%
FLEURY S.A. 18.27 Delayed Quote.3.69%
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. 23.71 Delayed Quote.2.77%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 20.5 End-of-day quote.2.30%
PETROBRAS 29.94 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 9.73 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
AZUL S.A. 16.14 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
PETROBRAS 32.9 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
EMBRAER S.A. 12.66 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
Heatmap :