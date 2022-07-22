Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:23 2022-07-22 pm EDT
98924.82 PTS   -0.11%
07/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 99033.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/20BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 98286.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.37% Higher at 98244.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.46% Higher at 98924.82 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 2373.82 points or 2.46% this week to 98924.82


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 108.35 points or 0.11%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Off 24.36% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 21.67% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 2.92% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.92% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is down 5897.62 points or 5.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1731ET

