  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24 2022-09-16 pm EDT
109280.37 PTS   -0.61%
09/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 109953.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 110546.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/13BOVESPA Index Ends 2.30% Lower at 110793.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.69% Lower at 109280.37 -- Data Talk

09/16/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 3020.04 points or 2.69% this week to 109280.37


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 673.28 points or 0.61%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 4126.18 points or 3.64% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for eight straight trading days

--Off 16.44% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 10.11% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.69% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.11% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.69% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 4457.93 points or 4.25%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1735ET

Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 29.47 Delayed Quote.4.02%
FLEURY S.A. 17 Delayed Quote.2.97%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.46 Delayed Quote.2.76%
ATACADÃO S.A. 20.53 Delayed Quote.2.60%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 12.3 Delayed Quote.2.50%
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP 47.1 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
ALPARGATAS S.A. 21.05 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 2.67 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 10.78 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 14.96 Delayed Quote.-10.47%
