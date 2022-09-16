BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.69% Lower at 109280.37 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3020.04 points or 2.69% this week to 109280.37

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 673.28 points or 0.61%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 4126.18 points or 3.64% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for eight straight trading days

--Off 16.44% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 10.11% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.69% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.11% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.69% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 4457.93 points or 4.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

