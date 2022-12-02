BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.70% Higher at 111923.93 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2947.23 points or 2.70% this week to 111923.93

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 3053.76 points or 2.80% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 21, 2022

--Today it is up 998.33 points or 0.90%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.42% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.93% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.44% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.93% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.44% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7101.49 points or 6.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1731ET