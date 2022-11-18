Advanced search
BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24 2022-11-18 pm EST
108870.17 PTS   -0.76%
11/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 109702.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/17Brazil markets slump on incoming government's budget proposal
RE
11/16BOVESPA Index Ends 2.58% Lower at 110243.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.01% Lower at 108870.17 -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 05:34pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 3383.32 points or 3.01% this week to 108870.17


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 9285.29 points or 7.86% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 832.61 points or 0.76%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 4291.11 points or 3.79% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 16.75% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 10.45% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.26% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.45% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.26% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 4047.73 points or 3.86%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1733ET

11/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 109702.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/17Brazil markets slump on incoming government's budget proposal
RE
11/16BOVESPA Index Ends 2.58% Lower at 110243.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 113161.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/11BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.00% Lower at 112253.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/11Lula's market lure fades after Brazil's 'Liz Truss moment'
RE
11/11Brazil's Lula faces setback as markets fret over spending, cabinet picks
RE
11/10BOVESPA Index Ends 3.35% Lower at 109775.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/10President-elect Lula rattles Brazil markets with spending rhetoric
RE
11/09BOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Lower at 113580.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:29pEmbraer S A : Bradesco BBI 12th CEO Forum Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York 15-17Nov
PU
02:29pEmbraer S A : Bradesco BBI 12º Forum CEO Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Nova Iorque 15-17Nov (so..
PU
02:19pCosan S A : 3Q22 - Institutional Presentation
PU
01:59pWeg S A : Transcrição da Teleconferência de Resultados do 3T22
PU
09:20aSector Update: Energy Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Friday
MT
09:02aSector Update: Energy
MT
08:09aAzul S A : Institutional Presentation - Azul Cargo 2Q22
PU
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. 27.94 Delayed Quote.10.26%
RAÍZEN S.A. 4.07 Delayed Quote.4.09%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 11.64 Delayed Quote.3.47%
QUALICORP 6.02 Delayed Quote.3.44%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 5.68 Delayed Quote.3.27%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 7.38 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
AMERICANAS S.A. 10.38 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 3.15 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
VIA S.A. 2.21 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.74 Delayed Quote.-8.64%