BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.01% Lower at 108870.17 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3383.32 points or 3.01% this week to 108870.17

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 9285.29 points or 7.86% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 832.61 points or 0.76%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 4291.11 points or 3.79% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 16.75% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 10.45% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.26% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.45% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.26% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 4047.73 points or 3.86%

