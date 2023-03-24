BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 98829.27 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3152.26 points or 3.09% this week to 98829.27

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 24, 2023

--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Down 10347.65 points or 9.48% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week point decline since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Largest five-week percentage decline since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 902.93 points or 0.92%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 24.43% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 18.71% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.82% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.51% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.92% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 5.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 10905.33 points or 9.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1736ET