  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:23:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
98829.27 PTS   +0.92%
05:36pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 98829.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23BOVESPA Index Ends 2.29% Lower at 97926.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23Brazil stocks fall on Lula criticism of central bank's hawkish stance
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 98829.27 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 3152.26 points or 3.09% this week to 98829.27


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 24, 2023

--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Down 10347.65 points or 9.48% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week point decline since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Largest five-week percentage decline since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 902.93 points or 0.92%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 24.43% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 18.71% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.82% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.51% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.92% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 5.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 10905.33 points or 9.94%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1736ET

Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
BRF S.A. 6.18 Delayed Quote.11.35%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 7.23 Delayed Quote.10.38%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 2.25 Delayed Quote.8.70%
ALIANSCE SONAE SHOPPING CENTERS S.A. 17.13 Delayed Quote.7.74%
BRASKEM S.A. 17.86 Delayed Quote.7.33%
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP 47.32 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. 14.95 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 12.57 End-of-day quote.-3.46%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 4.7 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 1.87 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
