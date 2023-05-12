The BOVESPA Index is up 3315.36 points or 3.15% this week to 108463.84

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 14, 2023

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 4097.02 points or 3.93% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 14, 2023

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 207.44 points or 0.19%

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 6666.75 points or 6.55% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 17.06% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 12.84% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 1.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.08% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 10.76% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 1270.76 points or 1.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1730ET