BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.16% Higher at 118155.46 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 3616.41 points or 3.16% this week to 118155.46

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 1259.10 points or 1.08%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.65% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 2.81% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 22.92% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 12.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.81% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 22.92% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 13333.02 points or 12.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1733ET