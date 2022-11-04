Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24 2022-11-04 pm EDT
118155.46 PTS   +1.08%
11/03BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 116896.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 116928.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 5.45% Higher at 116037.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.16% Higher at 118155.46 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 3616.41 points or 3.16% this week to 118155.46


--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 1259.10 points or 1.08%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.65% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 2.81% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 22.92% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 12.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.81% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 22.92% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 13333.02 points or 12.72%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1733ET

11/03BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 116896.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 116928.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 5.45% Higher at 116037.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/31Brazil Senator Prates eyed for Petrobras CEO under Lula, sources say
RE
10/31Brazil's Bolsonaro silent on Lula victory, transition talks begin
RE
10/31Brazil stocks, currency in volatile session after Lula win
RE
10/31Brazilian assets rally in volatile session after Lula elected president
RE
10/31Lula cabinet speculation, Brazil political tension spell market volatility
RE
10/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.49% Lower at 114539.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/27BOVESPA Index Ends 1.66% Higher at 114640.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : SUMMARY OF THE DECISIONS CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIR..
PU
05:32pCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
05:32pYduqs Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
04:41pSlc Agrícola S A : Agrícola bets on the Crop-Livestock Integration (ILP) model to increase..
PU
04:27pLojas Renner S A : Notice to debenture holders - 11th Issue of Debentures
PU
03:42pMultiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : announces its 3Q22 earnings results
PU
11:22aPetrobras : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS - Form 6-K
PU
Rankings
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 8.02 Delayed Quote.7.65%
VALE S.A. 72.25 Delayed Quote.7.59%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 51.31 Delayed Quote.7.16%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 13.59 Delayed Quote.6.34%
BRADESPAR S.A. 25.64 Delayed Quote.6.17%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.96 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
RUMO S.A. 20.46 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 20.55 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 10.08 Delayed Quote.-9.19%
ALPARGATAS S.A. 18.89 Delayed Quote.-15.37%