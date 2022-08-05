Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-08-05 pm EDT
106471.92 PTS   +0.55%
08/04BOVESPA Index Ends 2.04% Higher at 105892.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Higher at 103774.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.11% Higher at 103361.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.21% Higher at 106471.92 -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 3307.23 points or 3.21% this week to 106471.92


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 9920.92 points or 10.28% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 20, 2020

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 579.70 points or 0.55%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 4246.84 points or 4.15% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 21, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 18.58% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 13.45% from its 52-week high of 123019.38 hit Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Up 10.77% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.42% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.77% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 1649.48 points or 1.57%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1737ET

