BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 108523.47 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3792.69 points or 3.38% this week to 108523.47
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022
--Snaps a three-week winning streak
--Today it is down 1617.17 points or 1.47%
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 4907.07 points or 4.33% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Down six of the past seven trading days
--Off 17.02% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 10.73% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 12.90% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 3.32% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.03% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
--Up 4.18% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Year-to-date it is down 1211.13 points or 1.10%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
