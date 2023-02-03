Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
108523.47 PTS   -1.47%
05:30pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 108523.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:08pLula's latest attack on Brazil's central bank weighs on markets
RE
02/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.72% Lower at 110140.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 108523.47 -- Data Talk

02/03/2023 | 05:30pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 3792.69 points or 3.38% this week to 108523.47


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today it is down 1617.17 points or 1.47%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 4907.07 points or 4.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 17.02% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 10.73% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.90% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.03% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.18% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 1211.13 points or 1.10%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1729ET

05:30pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 108523.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:08pLula's latest attack on Brazil's central bank weighs on markets
RE
02/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.72% Lower at 110140.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BOVESPA Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 112073.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BRF sees freight cost relief, more meat plants being approved for exports
RE
01/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.37% Higher at 113430.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/30BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112273.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/27BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.25% Higher at 112316.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/26BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 114177.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.10% Higher at 114270.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:49pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - Conclusion of Datastock Acquisition
PU
04:39pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Notice to the Market 02/23 - Copel Distribuição's G..
PU
08:59aSuzano Eucafluff to Attend INDEX and CIDPEX in 2023
BU
08:57aAmbev Denies Reports of Erroneous Tax Credit Calculations
MT
07:22aBanco Do Brasil S A : Chief Officer Election
PU
06:26aAmbev S A : NOTICE TO MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
06:10aPetrobras : on nominations for the Executive Board - Form 6-K
PU
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
SUZANO S.A. 46.31 Delayed Quote.2.87%
KLABIN S.A. 19.37 Delayed Quote.2.27%
RAÍZEN S.A. 3.09 Delayed Quote.1.31%
GERDAU S.A. 31.05 Delayed Quote.1.24%
PETROBRAS 27.84 Delayed Quote.1.20%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 7.78 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
AZUL S.A. 11.42 Delayed Quote.-8.20%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 5.99 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 4.63 Delayed Quote.-9.39%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 9 Delayed Quote.-12.79%
