BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 108523.47 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3792.69 points or 3.38% this week to 108523.47

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today it is down 1617.17 points or 1.47%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 4907.07 points or 4.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 17.02% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 10.73% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.90% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.03% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.18% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 1211.13 points or 1.10%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1729ET