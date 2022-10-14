BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.70% Lower at 112072.34 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 4302.91 points or 3.70% this week to 112072.34

--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 2227.75 points or 1.95%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 5488.49 points or 4.67% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for eight straight trading days

--Off 14.30% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 7.81% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.60% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.81% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.60% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 7249.90 points or 6.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1729ET