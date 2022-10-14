Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:29 2022-10-18 pm EDT
115743.07 PTS   +1.87%
10/17BOVESPA Index Ends 1.38% Higher at 113623.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/16Analysis-Indonesia's defences start crumbling against relentless dollar
RE
10/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.70% Lower at 112072.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.70% Lower at 112072.34 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 4302.91 points or 3.70% this week to 112072.34


--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 2227.75 points or 1.95%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 5488.49 points or 4.67% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for eight straight trading days

--Off 14.30% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 7.81% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.60% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.81% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.60% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 7249.90 points or 6.92%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1729ET

NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 14.24 Delayed Quote.9.62%
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. 18.21 Delayed Quote.6.12%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 10.78 Delayed Quote.5.69%
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A. 13.13 Delayed Quote.5.63%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 7.59 Delayed Quote.5.27%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.32 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 21.87 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
VIA S.A. 3.41 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.12 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. 17.92 Delayed Quote.-9.22%