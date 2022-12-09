Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-12-09 pm EST
107519.56 PTS   +0.25%
10:20aBrazil's Lula names former Sao Paulo Mayor Haddad as finance minister
RE
12/08BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Lower at 107249.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/07BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 109068.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.94% Lower at 107519.56 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 05:37pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 4404.37 points or 3.94% this week to 107519.56


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 270.52 points or 0.25%

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 17.78% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.56% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.86% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 0.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.56% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.86% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 2697.12 points or 2.57%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1736ET

CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A. 4.07 Delayed Quote.10.00%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 14.81 Delayed Quote.5.18%
BRADESPAR S.A. 30.07 Delayed Quote.3.90%
KLABIN S.A. 21.11 Delayed Quote.3.58%
SUZANO S.A. 54.99 Delayed Quote.3.56%
BANCO PAN S.A. 6.08 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. 25.03 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 26.41 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 4.73 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 10.02 Delayed Quote.-5.83%