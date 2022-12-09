BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.94% Lower at 107519.56 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 4404.37 points or 3.94% this week to 107519.56

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 270.52 points or 0.25%

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 17.78% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.56% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.86% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 0.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.56% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.86% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 2697.12 points or 2.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

