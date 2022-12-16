Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:23 2022-12-16 pm EST
102855.70 PTS   -0.85%
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.34% Lower at 102855.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 103737.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 103745.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.34% Lower at 102855.70 -- Data Talk

12/16/2022 | 05:31pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 4663.86 points or 4.34% this week to 102855.70


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 9068.23 points or 8.10% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Largest two-week percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 881.99 points or 0.85%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 890.07 points or 0.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 21.35% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Off 15.39% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.01% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.39% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.01% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 1966.74 points or 1.88%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1730ET

