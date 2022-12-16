BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.34% Lower at 102855.70 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 4663.86 points or 4.34% this week to 102855.70
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 9068.23 points or 8.10% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022
--Largest two-week percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022
--Down four of the past six weeks
--Today it is down 881.99 points or 0.85%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 890.07 points or 0.86% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 21.35% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022
--Off 15.39% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 7.01% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 4.05% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.39% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 7.01% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 8.56%
--Year-to-date it is down 1966.74 points or 1.88%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-16-22 1730ET