  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  21:19 28/10/2022 BST
114539.05 PTS   -0.09%
10/27BOVESPA Index Ends 1.66% Higher at 114640.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/26BOVESPA Index Ends 1.62% Lower at 112763.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/26Santander Brasil's earnings down on higher provisions, pressured margin; shares fall
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.49% Lower at 114539.05 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 10:29pm BST
The BOVESPA Index is down 5389.74 points or 4.49% this week to 114539.05


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 101.71 points or 0.09%

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 12.42% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 5.78% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.16% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 10.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.78% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.16% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 9716.61 points or 9.27%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1728ET

Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 3.2 Delayed Quote.5.96%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.16 Delayed Quote.5.45%
AMERICANAS S.A. 15.16 Delayed Quote.4.84%
SUL AMÉRICA S.A. 22.55 Delayed Quote.4.40%
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 30.4 Delayed Quote.4.22%
BRADESPAR S.A. 23.86 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
GERDAU S.A. 25.61 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 7.35 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
VALE S.A. 67.45 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 12.31 Delayed Quote.-5.74%