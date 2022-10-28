BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.49% Lower at 114539.05 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 5389.74 points or 4.49% this week to 114539.05

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 101.71 points or 0.09%

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 12.42% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 5.78% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.16% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 10.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.78% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.16% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 9716.61 points or 9.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1728ET