  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-11-11 pm EST
112253.49 PTS   +2.26%
12:00pLula's market lure fades after Brazil's 'Liz Truss moment'
RE
05:05aBrazil's Lula faces setback as markets fret over spending, cabinet picks
RE
11/10BOVESPA Index Ends 3.35% Lower at 109775.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.00% Lower at 112253.49 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 05:51pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 5901.97 points or 5.00% this week to 112253.49


--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 2478.03 points or 2.26%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 14.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.66% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.78% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.66% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.78% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 7431.05 points or 7.09%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1750ET

11/10President-elect Lula rattles Brazil markets with spending rhetoric
RE
11/09BOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Lower at 113580.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 116160.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/07BOVESPA Index Ends 2.38% Lower at 115342.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.16% Higher at 118155.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/03BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 116896.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 116928.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:02pEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 12/16/2022
PU
04:35pBrazil's Cosan swings to loss on higher debt costs
RE
12:00pLula's market lure fades after Brazil's 'Liz Truss moment'
RE
12:00pTranscript : CCR S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
10:00aTranscript : Americanas S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
09:51aEmbraer E190-E2 Granted Type Certification in China
AQ
09:30aTranscript : Vibra Energia S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 15.43 Delayed Quote.16.81%
JBS S.A. 27.8 Delayed Quote.11.92%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 8.05 Delayed Quote.10.58%
MINERVA S.A. 15.17 Delayed Quote.10.49%
VALE S.A. 82.3 Delayed Quote.10.40%
VIA S.A. 2.44 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO 12.58 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 2.47 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 8.08 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 3.46 Delayed Quote.-13.07%