BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.00% Lower at 112253.49 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 5901.97 points or 5.00% this week to 112253.49

--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 2478.03 points or 2.26%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 14.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.66% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.78% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.66% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.78% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 7431.05 points or 7.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1750ET