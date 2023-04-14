BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.41% Higher at 106279.37 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 5457.64 points or 5.41% this week to 106279.37

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 23, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 178.48 points or 0.17%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 610.34 points or 0.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Off 18.73% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.38% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 10.57% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.99% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 8.53% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 3455.23 points or 3.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1749ET