    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-10-07 pm EDT
116375.25 PTS   -1.01%
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.76% Higher at 116375.25 -- Data Talk

10/07/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 6338.46 points or 5.76% this week to 116375.25


--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 1185.58 points or 1.01%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Off 11.01% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 4.27% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.07% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.27% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.07% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 11552.81 points or 11.02%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1733ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
10/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 117560.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/06Brazil's Embraer gets fresh E195-E2 orders from Oman's SalamAir
RE
10/05BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 117197.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Higher at 116230.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/03BOVESPA Index Ends 5.54% Higher at 116134.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/30BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 11.66% Higher at 110036.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 107664.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28BOVESPA Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 108451.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.68% Lower at 108376.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/26BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Lower at 109114.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:52pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - AM Best Rating - withdrawal of the revi..
PU
05:32pAmbev S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
05:32pSul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Statutory Officers Change
PU
05:22pAnnouncement To The Market : Significant Ownership Interest
PU
05:22pAzul S A : Reports September 2022 Traffic - Form 6-K
PU
05:22pAmbev S A : INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K
PU
04:42pEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
CIELO S.A. 5.6 Delayed Quote.2.75%
TIM S.A. 12.22 Delayed Quote.1.66%
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 28.16 Delayed Quote.1.37%
AMERICANAS S.A. 21.1 Delayed Quote.1.34%
PETRO RIO S.A. 32.01 Delayed Quote.1.27%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 7.72 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 13.75 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 11.7 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 10.02 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
COSAN S.A. 16.65 Delayed Quote.-8.72%
