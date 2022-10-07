BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.76% Higher at 116375.25 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 6338.46 points or 5.76% this week to 116375.25

--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 1185.58 points or 1.01%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Off 11.01% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 4.27% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.07% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.27% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.07% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 11552.81 points or 11.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1733ET