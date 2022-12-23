BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 6.65% Higher at 109697.57 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 6841.87 points or 6.65% this week to 109697.57

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 21, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is up 2146.05 points or 2.00%

--Largest one-day point gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 6841.87 points or 6.65% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 16.12% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Off 9.77% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.12% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 4.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.77% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.12% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 4875.13 points or 4.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1736ET