BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 7.01% Higher at 119928.79 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 7856.45 points or 7.01% this week to 119928.79

--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending April 9, 2020

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 2757.68 points or 2.35%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 7856.45 points or 7.01% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 8.29% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Off 1.35% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 24.77% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 12.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.35% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 24.77% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 15106.35 points or 14.41%

10-21-22 1729ET