BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 7.01% Higher at 119928.79 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 7856.45 points or 7.01% this week to 119928.79
--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending April 9, 2020
--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is up 2757.68 points or 2.35%
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days
--Off 8.29% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Monday, April 4, 2022
--Off 1.35% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 24.77% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Rose 12.83% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.35% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 24.77% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 8.99%
--Year-to-date it is up 15106.35 points or 14.41%
