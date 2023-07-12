Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied after weaker-than-anticipated inflation data.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3% in June, a sharp retreat from May levels and a far cry from the peak above 9% in June of last year.

The world's largest meatpacker, Brazilian firm JBS, said it plans to restart its years long efforts to list its shares publicly in the U.S., with plans for a dual listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

