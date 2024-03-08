CAC 40: 8,000 points put to the test by US employment figures

The Paris Bourse is set to open slightly higher on Friday morning, in the hope that the US employment figures to be released this afternoon will maintain the euphoric mood of the previous day.



At around 8:15 a.m., the CAC 40 future contract - for delivery at the end of March - climbed five points to 8028.5, suggesting that the favorable trend of the previous day will be maintained.



Buoyed by the ECB's more accommodating tone, the leading index had broken through the symbolic 8,000-point threshold for the first time in its history yesterday, and ended the week with a new closing record above 8,016.2 points.



Over the week as a whole, the CAC is currently posting a weekly gain of around 1%.



The prevailing optimism on the stock markets - which has also been reflected in new highs on the Euro STOXX 50 and S&P 500 - will come to a head at 2:30 p.m. with the US employment report, which will be the highlight of this intense trading week.



Investors will be hoping for figures that are neither too high nor too low, likely to confirm the trajectory planned by the Fed, which stated this week that it was considering a rate cut 'at some point' this year.



The consensus forecast is for around 200,000 new jobs created in February, following the 353,000 announced for December.000 announced for December, with the unemployment rate stable at 3.7%.



According to Bastien Drut, Head of Strategy and Economic Research at CPR AM, this slowdown "should reinforce the Fed's plan to begin a cycle of monetary easing shortly".



With the prospect of rate cuts on both sides of the Atlantic, resilient economic activity and the emergence of AI likely to support growth, new peaks seem on the horizon for the CAC.



From a technical point of view, if the craze continues, the current rise in the CAC 40 could continue towards 8250 before being subject to a breather', thus estimates Jérémy Delsol, head of macroeconomic, markets and cryptocurrency analysis at Admirals.



