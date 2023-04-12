CAC 40 Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 7396.94 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 6.66 points or 0.09% today to 7396.94

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 80.64 points or 1.10% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Up 30.30% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 13.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.17% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 923.18 points or 14.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

