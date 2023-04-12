Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-04-12 pm EDT
7396.94 PTS   +0.09%
After hours
+0.64%
7444.17 PTS
12:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 7396.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:12pEuropean Stocks Close Mixed as US Inflation Data Surprises; Rate Concerns Linger
MT
12:00pEuropeans up after U.S. inflation data
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 7396.94 -- Data Talk

04/12/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 6.66 points or 0.09% today to 7396.94


--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 80.64 points or 1.10% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Up 30.30% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 13.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.17% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 923.18 points or 14.26%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1235ET

All news about CAC 40
12:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 7396.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:12pEuropean Stocks Close Mixed as US Inflation Data Surprises; Rate Concerns Linger
MT
12:00pEuropeans up after U.S. inflation data
AN
11:56aStocks in the green as US inflation rate cools
AN
11:51aUS Inflation Surprise Leaves French Stocks Flat
MT
07:41aInflation Outlook Boosts European Bourses Midday
MT
07:04aStocks tentatively higher ahead of US inflation
AN
06:38aFrench Stocks Stay in Green Despite Gloomy Global Economic Outlook
MT
05:54aMib remains in green around 27,600; BPER bullish
AN
04:02aStock markets green but with caution; Iveco advances
AN
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:28pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
12:18pLVMH Books Strong Start to 2023 as Sales Boosted by China Rebound, Travel Recovery
DJ
12:02pTotalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
11:50aLVMH sales lifted by strong Chinese rebound in first quarter
RE
11:46aExcellent start to the year for LVMH
GL
11:45aLVMH sales lifted by strong Chinese rebound in first quarter
RE
11:40aLegrand : Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 72.12 Real-time Quote.1.43%
VIVENDI SE 9.452 Real-time Quote.1.42%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 38.055 Real-time Quote.1.18%
LEGRAND 81.36 Real-time Quote.1.17%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 28.87 Real-time Quote.1.05%
KERING 554.1 Real-time Quote.-0.50%
L'ORÉAL 412.15 Real-time Quote.-1.20%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 61.74 Real-time Quote.-1.28%
WORLDLINE 37.1 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 45.63 Real-time Quote.-1.74%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer