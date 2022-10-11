Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-10-11 pm EDT
5833.20 PTS   -0.13%
After hours
+0.28%
5849.51 PTS
12:42pEuropean Stocks Extend Losing Streak as IMF Warns 'Worst is Yet to Come'
MT
12:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 5833.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:11aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank, Global Economy Outlooks
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 5833.20 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 7.35 points or 0.13% today to 5833.20


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 206.49 points or 3.42% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 20.92% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 20.92% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.75% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.92% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 2.75% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 1319.83 points or 18.45%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1234ET

12:42pEuropean Stocks Extend Losing Streak as IMF Warns 'Worst is Yet to Come'
MT
12:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 5833.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:11aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank, Global Economy Outlooks
MT
10/10Europe's Choppy Trading Day Ends Lower Monday
MT
10/10CAC 40 Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 5840.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/10European Bourses Edge Lower Midday After Ukraine Explosions
MT
10/10European shares subdued amid growth concerns, geopolitical tensions
RE
10/10Renault and Nissan in talks that could reshape autos alliance
RE
10/07European Shares Close Lower Friday; German Data Stokes Concerns of 'Inevitable' Recessi..
MT
10/07CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.82% Higher at 5866.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:26pStellantis Targets Increased Revenue Through New Circular Economy Unit, Use More Recycl..
MT
12:22pThales : closes acquisition of important cybersecurity players Excellium and S21sec
PU
12:14pLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
12:13pLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
12:01pLuxury Retailer LVMH Posts 19% Growth in Q3 Revenue
MT
11:56aLVMH beats expectations with third-quarter 19% sales growth
RE
11:52aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2022E865945
PU
SANOFI 81.81 Real-time Quote.2.16%
CARREFOUR 14.785 Real-time Quote.1.72%
STELLANTIS N.V. 12.335 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.24%
VINCI 84.02 Real-time Quote.1.18%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 22.575 Real-time Quote.1.05%
WORLDLINE 42.56 Real-time Quote.-2.16%
RENAULT 30.73 Real-time Quote.-2.20%
BNP PARIBAS 42.765 Real-time Quote.-2.33%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 19.465 Real-time Quote.-2.68%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 31.98 Real-time Quote.-3.08%
