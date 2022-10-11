CAC 40 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 5833.20 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 7.35 points or 0.13% today to 5833.20

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 206.49 points or 3.42% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 20.92% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 20.92% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.75% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.92% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 2.75% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 1319.83 points or 18.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

