CAC 40 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 7299.26 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 9.39 points or 0.13% today to 7299.26

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 66.90 points or 0.91% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 1.05% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 0.91% from its 52-week high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 28.58% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.91% from its 2023 closing high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 10.69% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 825.50 points or 12.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1244ET