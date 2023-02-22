Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-02-22 pm EST
7299.26 PTS   -0.13%
After hours
+0.19%
7312.80 PTS
12:45pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 7299.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:58aEU stock exchanges down before Fed; TIM puts turbocharged
AN
11:56aStocks fall on interest rate worries before Fed
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 7299.26 -- Data Talk

02/22/2023 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is down 9.39 points or 0.13% today to 7299.26


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 66.90 points or 0.91% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 1.05% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 0.91% from its 52-week high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 28.58% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.91% from its 2023 closing high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 10.69% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 825.50 points or 12.75%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1244ET

All news about CAC 40
12:45pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 7299.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:58aEU stock exchanges down before Fed; TIM puts turbocharged
AN
11:56aStocks fall on interest rate worries before Fed
AN
11:53aEuropean Stocks Extend Losing Streak on Interest Rate Hike Jitters
MT
11:46aFrench Bourse's Losing Streak Extends as Markets Price in Further Rate Hikes
MT
07:14aMiners sold as worries about hard-landing grow
AN
07:01aInterest Rate Fears Undercut European Bourse Midday
MT
07:00aFrench Stocks Slip to Red as Business Sentiments Brighten
MT
05:56aMib red but holds at 27,000; FinecoBank trailing
AN
05:32aNew year rally in European stocks to run out of steam: Reuters Poll
RE
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:11pRaytheon says can support mid-50 Airbus A320 output, backs Boeing target
RE
12:04pEssilorLuxottica renews license agreement for Target Optical
GL
12:03pEssilorLuxottica renews license agreement for Target Optical
GL
12:01pL'oréal : News release: Financial calendar update
GL
12:01pL'oréal : News release: Financial calendar update
GL
10:29aSafran, International Golden Group Sign Optronics, Navigation JV
MT
09:48aStellantis CEO Says New EU Car Emission Standards 'Costly, Useless'
MT
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
DANONE 54.66 Real-time Quote.4.49%
STELLANTIS N.V. 16.358 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.09%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 37.685 Real-time Quote.1.37%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1720.5 Real-time Quote.0.97%
ORANGE 10.882 Real-time Quote.0.87%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 26.75 Real-time Quote.-1.94%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 11.386 Real-time Quote.-2.01%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 253.7 Real-time Quote.-2.20%
BNP PARIBAS 63.96 Real-time Quote.-2.20%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 57.1 Real-time Quote.-2.26%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor