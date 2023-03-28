CAC 40 Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 7088.34 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 10.07 points or 0.14% today to 7088.34

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 73.24 points or 1.04% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 3.90% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 3.86% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 24.86% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.86% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 7.49% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 614.58 points or 9.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

