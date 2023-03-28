Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-03-28 pm EDT
7088.34 PTS   +0.14%
After hours
-0.15%
7077.61 PTS
12:43pEuropean Shares Close Higher as Business Confidence in Italy, Germany Improve
MT
12:33pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 7088.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:04pMib up tepidly; UniCredit sits at the top
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 7088.34 -- Data Talk

03/28/2023 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 10.07 points or 0.14% today to 7088.34


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 73.24 points or 1.04% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 3.90% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 3.86% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 24.86% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.86% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 7.49% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 614.58 points or 9.49%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1232ET

All news about CAC 40
12:43pEuropean Shares Close Higher as Business Confidence in Italy, Germany Improve
MT
12:33pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 7088.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:04pMib up tepidly; UniCredit sits at the top
AN
12:00pLingering bank fears cap blue-chip gains
AN
11:56aStable Business, Employment Data Help Extend French Bourse Rally
MT
08:08aFading Bank Rallies Flatten European Bourses Midday
MT
07:08aEurope edges higher as banking stress easing
AN
06:52aFrench Stocks Higher as Business Sentiment Stays Resilient
MT
05:46aMib up; Italian business confidence rises
AN
04:49aUS Futures, European Stocks Rise as Bank Concerns Ease
DJ
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:40pWorldline : completed the acquisition of Banco Desio Merchant Acquiring activities
PU
12:31pWorldline completes the acquisition of Banco Desio Merchant Acquiring activities
GL
12:30pWorldline completes the acquisition of Banco Desio Merchant Acquiring activities
AQ
12:19pSpanish government to meet supermarkets, farmers over high food prices
RE
11:48aLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
11:47aLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
AQ
11:46aDisclosure of transactions in own shares From March 27th to March 27th, 2023
GL
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TOTALENERGIES SE 53.51 Real-time Quote.2.65%
SANOFI 100 Real-time Quote.1.58%
CARREFOUR 17.915 Real-time Quote.1.47%
ALSTOM 24.32 Real-time Quote.1.25%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 26.85 Real-time Quote.1.21%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 45.975 Real-time Quote.-1.63%
WORLDLINE 37.19 Real-time Quote.-1.67%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 158.6 Real-time Quote.-2.46%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 36.04 Real-time Quote.-2.61%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 44.51 Real-time Quote.-2.91%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer