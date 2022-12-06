CAC 40 Index Ends 0.14% Lower at 6687.79 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 9.17 points or 0.14% today to 6687.79

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 66.18 points or 0.98% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Off 9.33% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 9.33% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.81% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.33% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.81% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 465.24 points or 6.50%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1253ET