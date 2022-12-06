Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-12-06 pm EST
6687.79 PTS   -0.14%
After hours
-0.55%
6651.24 PTS
12:05p CAC 40 Index Ends 0.14% Lower at 6687.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:26p EU Construction Industry Woes, Rate Worries Weigh on European Equities
MT
12:02p LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Strong US services reading unnerves investors
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.14% Lower at 6687.79 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 12:54pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 9.17 points or 0.14% today to 6687.79


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 66.18 points or 0.98% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Off 9.33% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 9.33% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.81% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.33% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.81% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 465.24 points or 6.50%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1253ET

Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
BOUYGUES SA 29.56 Real-time Quote.1.76%
CARREFOUR 16.87 Real-time Quote.1.50%
THALES 123.3 Real-time Quote.1.31%
ORANGE 9.474 Real-time Quote.1.08%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 178.3 Real-time Quote.0.82%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 22.75 Real-time Quote.-1.62%
CAPGEMINI SE 169.95 Real-time Quote.-1.99%
WORLDLINE 42.63 Real-time Quote.-2.16%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 35.08 Real-time Quote.-2.31%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 65.54 Real-time Quote.-3.19%