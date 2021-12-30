Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/30 12:05:02 pm
7173.23 PTS   +0.16%
After hours
0.04%
7176.3 PTS
12:54pEuropean Stocks Mixed Amid Thin Holiday Trading
MT
12:37pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 7173.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:13aWall Street Edges Higher as Investors Shrug Off Rising COVID-19 Infections
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 7173.23 -- Data Talk

12/30/2021 | 12:37pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 11.71 points or 0.16% today to 7173.23

--Second highest close in history

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 0.11% from its record close of 7181.11 hit Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of 7181.11 hit Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Up 32.86% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 29.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2021 closing high of 7181.11 hit Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Up 32.86% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 1621.82 points or 29.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1236ET

All news about CAC 40
12:54pEuropean Stocks Mixed Amid Thin Holiday Trading
MT
12:37pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 7173.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:13aWall Street Edges Higher as Investors Shrug Off Rising COVID-19 Infections
MT
12/29European Bourses Largely Lower as Holiday-Thinned Trading Continues, Omicron Cases Soar
MT
12/29CAC 40 Index Ends 0.27% Lower at 7161.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/29Tech, healthcare stocks lead European shares lower as Omicron cases swell
RE
12/28MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed as Tech Sector Pulls Back, Travel Shares Recover
MT
12/28US Stocks Mixed as Techs Pull Back, Travel Shares Recover
MT
12/28European Stocks Rise Amid Thin Trade, Concerns Over New COVID-19 Measures
MT
12/28CAC 40 Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 7181.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components CAC 40
11:45aIssue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the context of its..
AQ
11:24aAirbus Secures Aircraft Orders From Aviation Capital Group
DJ
10:59aAnalysis-Hoping for cheaper gas to come, Europe reverses Russian link to tap storage
RE
09:57aARCELORMITTAL : announces the completion of its fifth share buyback program - Form 6-K
PU
05:25aSociété Générale SA shareholding notification
AQ
12/29ArcelorMittal Completes $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program
MT
12/29Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-22 December 2021
AQ
Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop CAC 40
ALSTOM 31.17 Real-time Quote.1.50%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 111.16 Real-time Quote.1.42%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 60.79 Real-time Quote.1.28%
SAFRAN 107.08 Real-time Quote.1.06%
WORLDLINE 48.84 Real-time Quote.0.96%
ENGIE 13.072 Real-time Quote.-0.58%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 61.93 Real-time Quote.-0.63%
LEGRAND 102.8 Real-time Quote.-0.63%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 52.7 Real-time Quote.-0.96%
ARCELORMITTAL 28.355 Real-time Quote.-1.27%
