CAC 40 Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 7173.23 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 11.71 points or 0.16% today to 7173.23

--Second highest close in history

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 0.11% from its record close of 7181.11 hit Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of 7181.11 hit Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Up 32.86% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 29.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2021 closing high of 7181.11 hit Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Up 32.86% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 1621.82 points or 29.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1236ET