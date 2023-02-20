Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-02-20 pm EST
7335.61 PTS   -0.16%
After hours
-0.11%
7327.90 PTS
12:52pMuted Trading Day Closes Lower in France as Eurozone Construction Output Falls
MT
12:42pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 7335.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:00pMib down; Biorea bullish with aucap start
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 7335.61 -- Data Talk

02/20/2023 | 12:42pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 12.11 points, or 0.16%, today to 7335.61


--Fourth highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 30.55 points or 0.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 0.55% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.41% from its 52-week high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 29.22% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.41% from its 2023 closing high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 11.24% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 861.85 points or 13.31%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1241ET

12:16pKering - Press release - Dual-tranche bond issue for a total amount of EUR 1.5 billion
GL
12:15pKering - Press release - Dual-tranche bond issue for a total amount of EUR 1.5 billion
AQ
12:01pHermès International : Release on compensation of Executive Chairmen as of 20 February 202..
GL
12:01pTotalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
12:00pMib down; Biorea bullish with aucap start
AN
12:00pHermès International : Release on compensation of Executive Chairmen as of 20 February 202..
AQ
11:57aDisclosure of transactions in own shares From February 13th to February 17th, 2023  
GL
Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 69.3 Real-time Quote.2.03%
AIR LIQUIDE 152.08 Real-time Quote.1.78%
PERNOD RICARD 198.05 Real-time Quote.1.59%
ORANGE 10.826 Real-time Quote.1.05%
STELLANTIS N.V. 16.108 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.99%
SAFRAN 134.78 Real-time Quote.-1.52%
RENAULT 41.56 Real-time Quote.-1.54%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1714 Real-time Quote.-1.69%
AIRBUS SE 122.84 Real-time Quote.-2.24%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 59.1 Real-time Quote.-2.39%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor