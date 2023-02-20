CAC 40 Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 7335.61 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 12.11 points, or 0.16%, today to 7335.61

--Fourth highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 30.55 points or 0.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 0.55% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.41% from its 52-week high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 29.22% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.41% from its 2023 closing high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 11.24% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 861.85 points or 13.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

