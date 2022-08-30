CAC 40 Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 6210.22 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 12.06 points or 0.19% today to 6210.22

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 176.54 points or 2.76% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 15.81% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Off 15.81% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.17% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 7.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.81% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.17% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 942.81 points or 13.18%

