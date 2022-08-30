Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-08-30 pm EDT
6210.22 PTS   -0.19%
After hours
-0.47%
6180.88 PTS
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 6210.22 -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 12.06 points or 0.19% today to 6210.22


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 176.54 points or 2.76% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 15.81% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Off 15.81% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.17% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 7.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.81% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.17% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 942.81 points or 13.18%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1235ET

WORLDLINE 42.46 Real-time Quote.3.74%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 286.1 Real-time Quote.1.78%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 41.275 Real-time Quote.1.76%
ALSTOM 20.97 Real-time Quote.1.55%
LEGRAND 73.54 Real-time Quote.1.49%
L'ORÉAL 342.6 Real-time Quote.-1.23%
STELLANTIS N.V. 13.584 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.25%
ARCELORMITTAL 23.79 Real-time Quote.-1.73%
CARREFOUR 16.46 Real-time Quote.-2.69%
TOTALENERGIES SE 52.43 Real-time Quote.-3.62%
Heatmap :