  Homepage
  Indexes
  France
  Euronext Paris
  CAC 40
  News
  Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-12-14 pm EST
6730.79 PTS   -0.21%
After hours
-0.10%
6724.13 PTS
12:40pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.21% Lower at 6730.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pEuropean Stocks Edge Broadly Lower Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
11:58aLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks down in anticipation of FOMC decision
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.21% Lower at 6730.79 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 12:40pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 14.19 points or 0.21% today to 6730.79


--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 8.75% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 8.75% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.57% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.75% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.57% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 422.24 points or 5.90%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1239ET

News of the index components CAC 40
11:54aCapgemini : Only one in five organizations feels equipped to handle disruptions in the glo..
PU
11:46aVINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in November 2022
AQ
11:14aMichelin Cgde : The first Michelin flotation tire for self-propelled sprayers
PU
11:09aEnd Of The Hoskins Saga : Implications For The Future
AQ
10:24aStellantis : Statement: Latching Mechanism
AQ
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
THALES 119.65 Real-time Quote.1.27%
SANOFI 90.02 Real-time Quote.1.23%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 25.39 Real-time Quote.1.07%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1578 Real-time Quote.1.02%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 53.09 Real-time Quote.0.74%
WORLDLINE 40.91 Real-time Quote.-1.59%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 22.715 Real-time Quote.-1.60%
VINCI 95.48 Real-time Quote.-2.02%
CARREFOUR 15.605 Real-time Quote.-3.79%
ARCELORMITTAL 25.04 Real-time Quote.-4.35%