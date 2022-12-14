CAC 40 Index Ends 0.21% Lower at 6730.79 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 14.19 points or 0.21% today to 6730.79

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 8.75% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 8.75% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.57% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.75% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.57% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 422.24 points or 5.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1239ET