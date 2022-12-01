Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-12-01 pm EST
6753.97 PTS   +0.23%
After hours
-0.07%
6749.30 PTS
12:39pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.23% Higher at 6753.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pStrong Eurozone Manufacturing Data Pushes European Bourses to Close Mostly Higher
MT
11:54aLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stronger pounds scuppers FTSE 100 gains
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.23% Higher at 6753.97 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 12:39pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 15.42 points or 0.23% today to 6753.97


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 88.77 points or 1.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.44% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.97% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 0.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.44% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.97% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 399.06 points or 5.58%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1238ET

All news about CAC 40
12:39pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.23% Higher at 6753.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pStrong Eurozone Manufacturing Data Pushes European Bourses to Close Mostly Higher
MT
11:54aLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stronger pounds scuppers FTSE 100 gains
AN
07:22aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: PMI scores disappoint after Powell brings che..
AN
07:08aFederal Reserve's Less Hawkish Outlook Elevates European Bourses Midday
MT
04:06aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks higher on hopes rate hikes will slow
AN
11/30CAC 40 Index Ends the Month 7.53% Higher at 6738.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/30Positive Eurozone Inflation Surprise Snaps European Equities Losing Streak
MT
11/30LONDON MARKET CLOSE: European markets in the green; US GDP rises
AN
11/30LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks up ahead of central bank talk and US d..
AN
News of the index components CAC 40
12:17pCampari, LVMH's Moët Hennessy buy 100% of Tannico
RE
11:46aVINCI signs an agreement to acquire a motorway concessionaire in Brazil  
GL
11:45aVINCI signs an agreement to acquire a motorway concessionaire in Brazil  
AQ
11:34aTotalEnergies to cut UK investment by 25% after windfall tax
RE
11:02aAirbus says to decouple from Russian titanium 'in months'
RE
10:54aTeleperformance : Shareholders Newsletter November 2022
PU
10:18aAirbus finalises CJIP agreement with French authorities
AQ
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 36.67 Real-time Quote.4.52%
CAPGEMINI SE 178.6 Real-time Quote.4.44%
VIVENDI SE 8.904 Real-time Quote.3.78%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 68.36 Real-time Quote.2.92%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 44.99 Real-time Quote.2.85%
ARCELORMITTAL 25.455 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
BNP PARIBAS 52.63 Real-time Quote.-1.50%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 721 Real-time Quote.-1.54%
TOTALENERGIES SE 59.27 Real-time Quote.-1.72%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 23.365 Real-time Quote.-2.61%