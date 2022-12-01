CAC 40 Index Ends 0.23% Higher at 6753.97 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 15.42 points or 0.23% today to 6753.97

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 88.77 points or 1.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.44% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.97% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 0.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.44% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.97% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 399.06 points or 5.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

