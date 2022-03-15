CAC 40 Index Ends 0.23% Lower at 6355.00 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 14.94 points or 0.23% today to 6355.00

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 13.85% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 13.85% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.89% from its 52-week low of 5945.30 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 4.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.85% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.57% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 798.03 points or 11.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-15-22 1339ET