CAC 40 Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 5818.47 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 14.73 points or 0.25% today to 5818.47.

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 221.22 points or 3.66% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 21.12% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 21.12% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.49% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.12% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 2.49% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.97%

--Year-to-date it is down 1334.56 points or 18.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1232ET