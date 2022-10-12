Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-10-12 pm EDT
5818.47 PTS   -0.25%
After hours
+0.07%
5822.34 PTS
12:44pEuropean Bourses Fall Wednesday; UK Reports Surprise Economic Contraction
MT
12:33pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 5818.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:18aWall Street Set to Open Higher; Producer Prices Rise Higher Than Expected
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 5818.47 -- Data Talk

10/12/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 14.73 points or 0.25% today to 5818.47.


--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 221.22 points or 3.66% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 21.12% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 21.12% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.49% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.12% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 2.49% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.97%

--Year-to-date it is down 1334.56 points or 18.66%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1232ET

Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings CAC 40
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 621.9 Real-time Quote.1.87%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1284 Real-time Quote.1.82%
ALSTOM 17.13 Real-time Quote.0.74%
PERNOD RICARD 179.1 Real-time Quote.0.67%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 119.12 Real-time Quote.0.42%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 19.13 Real-time Quote.-1.72%
THALES 110.75 Real-time Quote.-1.86%
BOUYGUES SA 26.07 Real-time Quote.-1.88%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 40.93 Real-time Quote.-1.99%
CARREFOUR 14.465 Real-time Quote.-2.16%
Heatmap :