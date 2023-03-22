Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  01:05:02 2023-03-22 pm EDT
7131.12 PTS   +0.26%
After hours
-0.02%
7129.62 PTS
01:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 7131.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:32pEuropean Bourses Close Mostly Higher Amid Fed Focus
MT
01:08pStocks mixed as hot inflation muddies rate call
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 7131.12 -- Data Talk

03/22/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 18.21 points or 0.26% today to 7131.12


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 205.72 points or 2.97% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 3.32% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 3.28% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 25.62% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.28% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 8.14% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 657.36 points or 10.15%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1337ET

All news about CAC 40
01:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 7131.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:32pEuropean Bourses Close Mostly Higher Amid Fed Focus
MT
01:08pStocks mixed as hot inflation muddies rate call
AN
01:06pEuropeans flat pending Fed announcement tonight
AN
12:56pFrench Bourse Gains as Markets Await Fed Decision
MT
07:58aStocks lower, pound up as rate decisions loom
AN
07:38aBanks Again Boost European Bourses Midday
MT
07:33aFrench Bourse Makes Choppy Landing in Green Ahead of US Fed Policy Decision
MT
06:56aGreen squares; markets on 25 bp Fed and BoE hike
AN
04:56aSquares bearish; Nagel pushes for rate hike
AN
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
01:16pFrench retailer Carrefour extends boss's tenure for three years
RE
12:57pFrench retailer Carrefour extends boss's tenure for three years
RE
12:03pAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E890616
PU
10:57aAlstom's Virtual Universe : bringing rail innovation to life in a digital world
AQ
10:57aStellantis and Credit Agricole Consumer Finance Joint Venture Plans to Acquire Activiti..
AQ
10:57aStellantis Awards $75,000 Grand Prize in National Sweepstakes; Los Angeles County nativ..
AQ
10:57aStellantis Invests EUR130 Million in Eisenach Assembly Plant in Germany for Electric Op..
AQ
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
L'ORÉAL 393.8 Real-time Quote.2.13%
PERNOD RICARD 206.5 Real-time Quote.2.03%
DANONE 56.21 Real-time Quote.1.55%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 46.385 Real-time Quote.1.16%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1774 Real-time Quote.1.14%
AXA 27.5 Real-time Quote.-0.78%
LEGRAND 85.56 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 21.705 Real-time Quote.-1.03%
CAPGEMINI SE 167.45 Real-time Quote.-1.79%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 49.48 Real-time Quote.-7.50%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer