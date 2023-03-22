CAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 7131.12 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 18.21 points or 0.26% today to 7131.12

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 205.72 points or 2.97% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 3.32% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 3.28% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 25.62% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.28% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 8.14% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 657.36 points or 10.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1337ET