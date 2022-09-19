CAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 6061.59 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 15.71 points or 0.26% today to 6061.59

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 272.00 points or 4.29% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 17.82% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 17.82% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.60% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.82% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.60% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 1091.44 points or 15.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

