    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-09-19 pm EDT
6061.59 PTS   -0.26%
After hours
+0.17%
6071.85 PTS
07:51aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank Outlooks
MT
04:40aEuropean shares flat with all eyes on central bank moves
RE
09/16CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.17% Lower at 6077.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 6061.59 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 15.71 points or 0.26% today to 6061.59


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 272.00 points or 4.29% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 17.82% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 17.82% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.60% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.82% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.60% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 1091.44 points or 15.26%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1247ET

All news about CAC 40
07:51aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank Outlooks
MT
04:40aEuropean shares flat with all eyes on central bank moves
RE
09/16CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.17% Lower at 6077.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16European Stocks Close Lower Friday on Global Recession Fears
MT
09/16European Bourses Track Lower Midday on Federal Reserve Outlook
MT
09/15EU Bourses Close Lower Thursday While FTSE 100 Edges Up
MT
09/15CAC 40 Index Ends 1.04% Lower at 6157.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/15Wall Street Set to Open Mixed as Jobless Report Better Than Expected
MT
09/15European Bourses Steady Midday as Traders Weigh Inflation, Russian Intentions
MT
09/14European Shares in Negative Territory Wednesday Despite Surprise Easing of UK Inflation
MT
News of the index components CAC 40
12:02pTOTALENERGIES SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
12:00pCLIMATE WEEK 2022 : the obstacles to overcome to move from a zero-carbon strategy to actio..
PU
11:48aSOCIETE GENERALE : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
GL
11:46aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from September 12th to September 16th, 2022
GL
11:45aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from September 12th to September 16th, 2022
AQ
11:41aBOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
11:40aBOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings CAC 40
AIRBUS SE 93.44 Real-time Quote.1.85%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 35.795 Real-time Quote.1.53%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 36.35 Real-time Quote.1.30%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1242 Real-time Quote.1.26%
WORLDLINE 43.44 Real-time Quote.1.24%
SANOFI 80.34 Real-time Quote.-1.86%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 118.5 Real-time Quote.-2.00%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 283.4 Real-time Quote.-2.31%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 64.58 Real-time Quote.-2.51%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 50.54 Real-time Quote.-3.29%
